Good Morning by kwind
Photo 4639

Good Morning

I woke up, looked outside and saw this! I just had to grab my camera. Sunrises are such strange things. It was gorgeous this morning but five minutes later it was grey and now it threatens rain!
15th May 2025 15th May 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Would be so nice to wake up to that scene. It's gorgeous!
May 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful
May 15th, 2025  
carol white ace
A beautiful sunrise and reflections. Fav 😊
May 15th, 2025  
Karen ace
Terrific horizon - what fabulous warm colours.
May 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful morning
May 15th, 2025  
