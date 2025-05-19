Previous
Revived by kwind
Photo 4643

Revived

Please see yesterday’s photo to understand.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh well done. It looks super healthy
May 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done - all it needed was a drink and a bit of human kindness !!
May 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh Wow I'd say poor thing was a little thirsty
May 19th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It looks so pretty and healthy.
May 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
That's a pleasing response!
May 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super thirsty…the power of ‘I will survive’
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact