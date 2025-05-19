Sign up
Previous
Photo 4643
Revived
Please see yesterday’s photo to understand.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th May 2025 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Ooh well done. It looks super healthy
May 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done - all it needed was a drink and a bit of human kindness !!
May 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh Wow I'd say poor thing was a little thirsty
May 19th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It looks so pretty and healthy.
May 19th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
That's a pleasing response!
May 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super thirsty…the power of ‘I will survive’
May 19th, 2025
