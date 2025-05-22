Previous
Passing in the Right by kwind
Photo 4646

Passing in the Right

We’ve lived here almost 13 years and I think I’ve only ever seen a cruise ship pass another cruise ship maybe three times. Last night, the larger ship went flying by the smaller ship on its way back to Vancouver
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a great view and capture.
May 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious
May 22nd, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely shades of silvery blues
May 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
May 22nd, 2025  
KV ace
Nice shot… love the birds in the foreground.
May 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact