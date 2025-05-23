Sign up
Previous
Photo 4647
New Fence
A boring diary shot... the installation of our new fence was completed today!! It's a composite material with metal posts. Unlike the last wooden fence, these posts will not rot!
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
0
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5081
photos
331
followers
139
following
1273% complete
View this month »
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd May 2025 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
