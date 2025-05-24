Previous
My Maple Tree by kwind
Photo 4648

My Maple Tree

I like the colours of my maple tree!
24th May 2025 24th May 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful macro!
May 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent lighting
May 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous in every way.
May 25th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
My nose is twitching wanting them on th bridge of my nose
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact