Previous
Photo 4648
My Maple Tree
I like the colours of my maple tree!
24th May 2025
24th May 25
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5082
photos
331
followers
139
following
1273% complete
View this month »
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
4648
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
25th May 2025 1:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful macro!
May 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent lighting
May 25th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous in every way.
May 25th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
My nose is twitching wanting them on th bridge of my nose
May 25th, 2025
