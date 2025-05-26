Sign up
Photo 4650
Campbell River
This is where I live… Campbell River, BC. We walked the sea walk this morning and this was part of our route. That’s Quadra Island in background.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
