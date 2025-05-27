Previous
Cruising By by kwind
Photo 4651

Cruising By

One of my favorite things to do at the cabin is just sit down and watch all the boat traffic. This beauty of a ship passed by this morning!
27th May 2025 27th May 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Desi
Absolutely idyllic. And the forest on the opposite shore looks so lush!
May 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice one
May 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful view to relax with…
May 28th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Fabulous view….a comfy chair & boat watching.
May 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great boat and capture!
May 28th, 2025  
Jo ace
Fantastic view
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact