Previous
Photo 4651
Cruising By
One of my favorite things to do at the cabin is just sit down and watch all the boat traffic. This beauty of a ship passed by this morning!
27th May 2025
27th May 25
6
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5085
photos
332
followers
139
following
1274% complete
View this month »
4644
4645
4646
4647
4648
4649
4650
4651
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th May 2025 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Desi
Absolutely idyllic. And the forest on the opposite shore looks so lush!
May 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice one
May 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful view to relax with…
May 28th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Fabulous view….a comfy chair & boat watching.
May 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great boat and capture!
May 28th, 2025
Jo
ace
Fantastic view
May 28th, 2025
