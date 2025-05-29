Previous
Happy Sunset by kwind
Happy Sunset

That’s my sister at the end of our point during a very high tide!
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre ace
Cool shot!
May 30th, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful composition and so beautiful
May 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
May 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
May 30th, 2025  
