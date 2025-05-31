Previous
Island Art by kwind
Island Art

We did some more driftwood painting at the cabin. This lovely piece is my daughter's creation!
31st May 2025 31st May 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She's very talented!
June 1st, 2025  
narayani ace
Beautiful!
June 1st, 2025  
*lynn ace
great artwork ...so colorful
June 1st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
June 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love how you composed this.
June 1st, 2025  
