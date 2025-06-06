Previous
Bug by kwind
Photo 4661

Bug

I was relaxing on a lounge chair reading a book today and looked over to see this creature! No idea what kind of bug he is but he didn’t mind my phone camera being an inch away from him.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact