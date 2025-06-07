Previous
Another stellar Sunset by kwind
Another stellar Sunset

The wind stopped for a few hours which made for a very reflective sunset.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones
Wow...Brilliant capture...
June 8th, 2025  
Lynne
Beautiful capture of a beautiful sunset
June 8th, 2025  
Corinne C
Beautifully captured
June 8th, 2025  
