Photo 4663
Cabin View
Last night a rather large sailboat (the photo doesn’t dye its size justice) passed by super close to the cliff. I could see it through the kitchen window!!
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5097
photos
332
followers
139
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th June 2025 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
