Previous
Photo 4664
Happy Can
A friend gave me this cute and useful plastic device that clips onto a standard can of pop. The lid goes up and down so you can shut the opening when you put it down so bees/wasps can't get inside.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
4
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5098
photos
331
followers
139
following
1277% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2025 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
What a great invention! So clever.
June 10th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
How fun
June 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Ha,ha...good one.
June 10th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
That is an interesting device. I'll have to look for that.
June 10th, 2025
