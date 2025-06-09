Previous
Happy Can by kwind
Happy Can

A friend gave me this cute and useful plastic device that clips onto a standard can of pop. The lid goes up and down so you can shut the opening when you put it down so bees/wasps can't get inside.
KWind

Lou Ann ace
What a great invention! So clever.
June 10th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
How fun
June 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Ha,ha...good one.
June 10th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
That is an interesting device. I’ll have to look for that.
June 10th, 2025  
