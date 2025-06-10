Previous
Front Yard Deer by kwind
Front Yard Deer

We looked outside last night about dinner time and there was a deer curled up in a ball on our front grass. By the time I got my phone for a photo it was walking away.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diane ace
Neat to see this!
June 11th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Good thing you acted quickly.
June 11th, 2025  
