Previous
Photo 4665
Front Yard Deer
We looked outside last night about dinner time and there was a deer curled up in a ball on our front grass. By the time I got my phone for a photo it was walking away.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
2
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5099
photos
331
followers
139
following
1278% complete
View this month »
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
4664
4665
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2025 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Neat to see this!
June 11th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Good thing you acted quickly.
June 11th, 2025
