I'm 56

For the first time in 3 years, I'm on Canadian soil celebrating my birthday which meant I got a delicious meal prepared by my mom and her famous strawberry and chocolate four layer birthday cake.

**My daughter took the photo!!
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

*lynn ace
Happy Birthday! great photo of you and the cake! The cake looks scrumptious!
June 12th, 2025  
J A Byrdlip ace
Happy Birthday
June 12th, 2025  
summerfield ace
happy birthday, Kim.
June 12th, 2025  
