Previous
Photo 4666
I'm 56
For the first time in 3 years, I'm on Canadian soil celebrating my birthday which meant I got a delicious meal prepared by my mom and her famous strawberry and chocolate four layer birthday cake.
**My daughter took the photo!!
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5100
photos
330
followers
138
following
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
4664
4665
4666
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th June 2025 5:14pm
*lynn
ace
Happy Birthday! great photo of you and the cake! The cake looks scrumptious!
June 12th, 2025
J A Byrdlip
ace
Happy Birthday
June 12th, 2025
summerfield
ace
happy birthday, Kim.
June 12th, 2025
