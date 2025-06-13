Previous
New Truck by kwind
New Truck

My son bought himself a 'new to him' truck. It's a 2021 Ford F150 Hybrid so he should save some money on fuel!! He's a happy boy! Well, he's not really a boy anymore... it's his 22nd birthday tomorrow!
KWind

Diane ace
Nice! He looks so happy. Happy Birthday to him.
June 14th, 2025  
Ian JB ace
Nice beast of a truck !!
June 14th, 2025  
