Previous
Photo 4668
New Truck
My son bought himself a 'new to him' truck. It's a 2021 Ford F150 Hybrid so he should save some money on fuel!! He's a happy boy! Well, he's not really a boy anymore... it's his 22nd birthday tomorrow!
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4668
Diane
ace
Nice! He looks so happy. Happy Birthday to him.
June 14th, 2025
Ian JB
ace
Nice beast of a truck !!
June 14th, 2025
