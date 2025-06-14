Sign up
Previous
Photo 4669
Another day, Another Cake!
Raspberry cheesecake with whipped cream icing to celebrate my son's 22nd birthday today!! My mom made it! She's such a good cook/baker!
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5103
photos
330
followers
138
following
1279% complete
View this month »
4669
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th June 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
June 15th, 2025
