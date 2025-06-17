Previous
Eagle by kwind
Eagle

Two eagles were sitting on the edge of our property and the beach this afternoon.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Islandgirl ace
Great capture, he looks like the king of the castle!
June 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looking very fierce and proud.
June 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
Wow 😯
June 18th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful shot
June 18th, 2025  
Brian ace
Wow! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
June 18th, 2025  
