Previous
Photo 4673
Juvenile
This juvenile eagle was only a few feet away from yesterday's adult bald eagle.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5107
photos
330
followers
138
following
1280% complete
View this month »
4666
4667
4668
4669
4670
4671
4672
4673
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
17th June 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture :)
June 19th, 2025
