A good wildlife day.

This morning, my husband spotted a whale watching boat moving slowly infront of our house. He got out the binoculars and was scanning the water for whales. At about the same time, our neighbor texted me saying there were deer on the beach. I’m not sure how we could’ve missed them! But there they were. I ran and got my camera and managed to get a photo of the deer with the whales in the background.





An hour or so later we left to go to the cabin and as we were driving down Island, a bear ran across the highway, and was scavenging on the side of the road. It was a stellar day for wildlife!