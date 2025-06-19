Previous
A good wildlife day. by kwind
A good wildlife day.

This morning, my husband spotted a whale watching boat moving slowly infront of our house. He got out the binoculars and was scanning the water for whales. At about the same time, our neighbor texted me saying there were deer on the beach. I’m not sure how we could’ve missed them! But there they were. I ran and got my camera and managed to get a photo of the deer with the whales in the background.


An hour or so later we left to go to the cabin and as we were driving down Island, a bear ran across the highway, and was scavenging on the side of the road. It was a stellar day for wildlife!
JackieR ace
How exciting, but where were your eagles??
June 20th, 2025  
Brian ace
Exciting sightings. Love the capture.
June 20th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice!
June 20th, 2025  
KWind ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond We see multiple eagles every day but they didn’t happen to be passing by while I had my camera out, unfortunately.
June 20th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awesome! It must be breathtaking to see a whale from your back
steps!
June 20th, 2025  
