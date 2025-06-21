Sign up
Previous
Photo 4676
Look Close
You have to look close but a big group of canoes and kayaks paddled by this afternoon. There were another 8 boats plus a super small sailboat just outside of the frame.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5110
photos
329
followers
138
following
4669
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st June 2025 12:56pm
bkb in the city
ace
Very cool
June 22nd, 2025
