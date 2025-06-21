Previous
Look Close by kwind
Photo 4676

Look Close

You have to look close but a big group of canoes and kayaks paddled by this afternoon. There were another 8 boats plus a super small sailboat just outside of the frame.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very cool
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact