Photo 4684
Happy Canada
My husband about to kayak around the island this morning. Happy Canada Day to all who celebrate!!!
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5118
photos
329
followers
137
following
1283% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2025 8:50am
Privacy
Public
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks super! Happy Canada Day to you. 🍁
July 2nd, 2025
