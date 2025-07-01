Previous
Happy Canada by kwind
Happy Canada

My husband about to kayak around the island this morning. Happy Canada Day to all who celebrate!!!
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks super! Happy Canada Day to you. 🍁
July 2nd, 2025  
