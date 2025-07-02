Sign up
Previous
Photo 4685
Celebrating 79
It was my mom’s 79th birthday and we had 16 to celebrate at the cabin for the day.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5119
photos
329
followers
137
following
1283% complete
View this month »
4678
4679
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
4685
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2025 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Happy Birthday to your wonderful Mom! May it be a good and healthy year for her.
July 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A grand gathering. Happy Birthday Mom!
July 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
The 4th is my husband's 79th! :-) Happy birthday to your mom!
July 3rd, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Happy birthday to your mom!
July 3rd, 2025
