Previous
Celebrating 79 by kwind
Photo 4685

Celebrating 79

It was my mom’s 79th birthday and we had 16 to celebrate at the cabin for the day.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Happy Birthday to your wonderful Mom! May it be a good and healthy year for her.
July 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A grand gathering. Happy Birthday Mom!
July 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
The 4th is my husband's 79th! :-) Happy birthday to your mom!
July 3rd, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Happy birthday to your mom!
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact