Previous
Photo 4686
Birds
We’re still at the cabin and our security system alerted us to something on the camera. Rather shocked to see some many birds!!!
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
3
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5120
photos
329
followers
137
following
1283% complete
View this month »
4679
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
4685
4686
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
3rd July 2025 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Nice capture of your system's view!
July 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great timing and capture
July 4th, 2025
J A Byrdlip
ace
Alfred Hitchcock lives on :-)
July 4th, 2025
