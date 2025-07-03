Previous
Birds by kwind
Photo 4686

Birds

We’re still at the cabin and our security system alerted us to something on the camera. Rather shocked to see some many birds!!!
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice capture of your system's view!
July 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great timing and capture
July 4th, 2025  
J A Byrdlip ace
Alfred Hitchcock lives on :-)
July 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact