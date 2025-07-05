Previous
Fireplace Bat by kwind
Fireplace Bat

Our friends found this deceased bat in their fireplace! My first time seeing one up close. It was so well preserved!
KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Of course they told you for a photo opportunity!! Wonder if there's more??
July 6th, 2025  
