Previous
Photo 4688
Fireplace Bat
Our friends found this deceased bat in their fireplace! My first time seeing one up close. It was so well preserved!
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5122
photos
329
followers
137
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Of course they told you for a photo opportunity!! Wonder if there's more??
July 6th, 2025
