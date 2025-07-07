Previous
Driftwood art by kwind
Photo 4690

Driftwood art

We got creative today and made a large driftwood sign with the name of our island on it. We’ll display it at the island’s annual pancake breakfast at the new Community Building in August.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very creative. I love the sign. Nice spotting and capture.
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact