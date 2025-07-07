Sign up
Previous
Photo 4690
Driftwood art
We got creative today and made a large driftwood sign with the name of our island on it. We’ll display it at the island’s annual pancake breakfast at the new Community Building in August.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Shutterbug
ace
Very creative. I love the sign. Nice spotting and capture.
July 8th, 2025
