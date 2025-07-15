Sign up
Previous
Photo 4696
No Dinner Tonight
I won’t be eating dinner tonight as I’m still full from my massive sockeye salmon salad I enjoyed at lunchtime. Not only was it delicious, but I thought it looked quite attractive as well!
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
6
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5130
photos
328
followers
137
following
1286% complete
View this month »
4689
4690
4691
4692
4693
4694
4695
4696
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2025 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Now that's a piece of salmon.
July 16th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Mmmm…fresh salmon.
July 16th, 2025
summerfield
ace
except for the bread, this is my almost every day meal which reversed the diabetes. excellent shot. aces!
July 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
That looks so good!
July 16th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh that does look so good!
July 16th, 2025
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Looks delicious!
July 16th, 2025
