No Dinner Tonight by kwind
Photo 4696

No Dinner Tonight

I won’t be eating dinner tonight as I’m still full from my massive sockeye salmon salad I enjoyed at lunchtime. Not only was it delicious, but I thought it looked quite attractive as well!
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Now that's a piece of salmon.
July 16th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Mmmm…fresh salmon.
July 16th, 2025  
summerfield ace
except for the bread, this is my almost every day meal which reversed the diabetes. excellent shot. aces!
July 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
That looks so good!
July 16th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh that does look so good!
July 16th, 2025  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Looks delicious!
July 16th, 2025  
