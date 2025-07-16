Previous
Bear! by kwind
I didn’t take this photo. My daughter did while driving with my husband about 3 minutes from our house.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Dorothy
Always exciting, at least for me to see a bear. Looks like a young one!
July 17th, 2025  
gloria jones
Wow...Great shot
July 17th, 2025  
narayani
How cool!
July 17th, 2025  
Diane
How neat to see a bear!!
July 17th, 2025  
