Photo 4697
Bear!
I didn’t take this photo. My daughter did while driving with my husband about 3 minutes from our house.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Dorothy
ace
Always exciting, at least for me to see a bear. Looks like a young one!
July 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Great shot
July 17th, 2025
narayani
ace
How cool!
July 17th, 2025
Diane
ace
How neat to see a bear!!
July 17th, 2025
