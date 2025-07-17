Previous
Where are the Whales? by kwind
Photo 4698

Where are the Whales?

A whale watching boat sat directly infront of our house for about ten minutes but we never saw any whales!
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful blue water.
July 18th, 2025  
