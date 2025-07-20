Sign up
Photo 4701
Photo 4701
Tie-dye
My daughter made all these tie-dye shirts for our upcoming tie-dyed themed pancake breakfast happening on the island soon. I brought them over early, pinned them up and used the image to promote the event.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5135
photos
326
followers
137
following
1287% complete
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2025 1:35pm
Privacy
Public
Suzanne
ace
Great image. Can I ask which island?
July 21st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific way to promote the event. We did a tie die at our community center one year to wear to a 60s event.
July 21st, 2025
