Tie-dye by kwind
My daughter made all these tie-dye shirts for our upcoming tie-dyed themed pancake breakfast happening on the island soon. I brought them over early, pinned them up and used the image to promote the event.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Suzanne ace
Great image. Can I ask which island?
July 21st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific way to promote the event. We did a tie die at our community center one year to wear to a 60s event.
July 21st, 2025  
