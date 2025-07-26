Previous
Happy Saturday! by kwind
Happy Saturday!

The sun is just about to pop over the mountains! I think it’s going to be a good day.
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
narayani ace
Lovely!
July 26th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Magic
July 26th, 2025  
Helene ace
so beautiful.fav
July 26th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glorious! Happy Saturday to you too
July 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful…..skies of gold. Ditto…
July 26th, 2025  
