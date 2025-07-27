Previous
Majestic by kwind
Majestic

The 200' Majestic passed the big cruise ship last night. The yacht was huge!! Check out its equally impressive "dinghy"!
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! I'd like to be on one of those passing your way one day.
July 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
What a view!
July 27th, 2025  
Lin ace
Wow - a fabulous capture - instant fav.
July 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture :)
July 27th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely shot. Makes me want to go on a cruise.
July 27th, 2025  
