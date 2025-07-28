Previous
Calm by kwind
Photo 4707

Calm

We are back at the cabin and went for a little kayak after dinner. It had been windy earlier, but then calm down. Such a peaceful night!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
fantastic!
July 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful capture of this wonderful scene.
July 29th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Perfection
July 29th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous! Looks very peaceful
July 29th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Beautiful blues
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact