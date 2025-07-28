Sign up
Previous
Photo 4707
Calm
We are back at the cabin and went for a little kayak after dinner. It had been windy earlier, but then calm down. Such a peaceful night!
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
5
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4707
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th July 2025 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
fantastic!
July 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture of this wonderful scene.
July 29th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Perfection
July 29th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous! Looks very peaceful
July 29th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Beautiful blues
July 29th, 2025
