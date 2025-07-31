Sign up
Previous
Photo 4710
Smokey Sunset
There’s a forest fire on Vancouver Island that made tonight’s sunset a different colour.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5144
photos
324
followers
136
following
1290% complete
4703
4704
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st July 2025 8:49pm
Privacy
Public
Brian
ace
Beautiful. I hope there is no loss of life from the fire.
August 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous layers of colour.
August 1st, 2025
