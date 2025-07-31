Previous
Smokey Sunset by kwind
Smokey Sunset

There’s a forest fire on Vancouver Island that made tonight’s sunset a different colour.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Brian ace
Beautiful. I hope there is no loss of life from the fire.
August 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous layers of colour.
August 1st, 2025  
