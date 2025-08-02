Previous
My parents by kwind
My parents

Today’s pancake breakfast had a tie-dye theme. This is my 85 and 79 year-old parents in front of the sign I made for the event. I was the main organizer. My daughter made all of us t-shirts.

We served 187 people pancakes, sausages, and scrambled eggs today on an island with no electricity or running water.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
narayani ace
The tshirts are gorgeous. Your parents look so much younger than their years and very happy 😊 I hadn’t realised there was no running water or electricity on your island! That must have been quite a logistical feat!!
August 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Your parents look young and adventurous
August 3rd, 2025  
KV ace
Awesome shirts & great sign… nice shot to commemorate the event.
August 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Love their tees!
August 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
An impressive accomplishment! Mom and Dad look great.
August 3rd, 2025  
