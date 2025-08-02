Sign up
Previous
Photo 4712
My parents
Today’s pancake breakfast had a tie-dye theme. This is my 85 and 79 year-old parents in front of the sign I made for the event. I was the main organizer. My daughter made all of us t-shirts.
We served 187 people pancakes, sausages, and scrambled eggs today on an island with no electricity or running water.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
5
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5146
photos
323
followers
136
following
1290% complete
View this month »
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd August 2025 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
The tshirts are gorgeous. Your parents look so much younger than their years and very happy 😊 I hadn’t realised there was no running water or electricity on your island! That must have been quite a logistical feat!!
August 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Your parents look young and adventurous
August 3rd, 2025
KV
ace
Awesome shirts & great sign… nice shot to commemorate the event.
August 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Love their tees!
August 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
An impressive accomplishment! Mom and Dad look great.
August 3rd, 2025
