Previous
Centerpieces by kwind
Photo 4713

Centerpieces

One of several flower arrangements that were made for centerpieces at yesterday’s pancake breakfast. We included British Columbia’s flag as this long weekend celebrates BC day!
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful
August 4th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I see all the other flags there too! What an accomplishment- food for all those people and no running water! Barbecues can help with cooking!
August 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely centerpiece!
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact