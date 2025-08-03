Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4713
Centerpieces
One of several flower arrangements that were made for centerpieces at yesterday’s pancake breakfast. We included British Columbia’s flag as this long weekend celebrates BC day!
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5147
photos
323
followers
136
following
1291% complete
View this month »
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd August 2025 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
August 4th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I see all the other flags there too! What an accomplishment- food for all those people and no running water! Barbecues can help with cooking!
August 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely centerpiece!
August 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close