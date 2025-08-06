Sign up
Lightning
We had a crazy short term storm here today and MY HUSBAND managed to capture one of many lightning strikes.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
August 7th, 2025
