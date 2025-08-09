The Hodor

We took our boat and drove an hour to Saltspring Island to check out their famous Saturday market. On our way we passed two very big vessels! This one called the Hodor is the “toy box” for its accompanying yacht called the 285’ Lonian. Sine people are just too rich!!!



Here’s some info on this 217’ boat…

The "Hodor" is a 66-meter (217-foot) support yacht, also known as a shadow vessel, designed to accompany larger superyachts. It functions as a floating garage, airport, and storage unit for the superyacht's toys and equipment. Built by Astilleros Armon in 2019, Hodor can carry a helicopter, tenders, jet skis, a submarine, and other recreational equipment. It also houses a dive center with a decompression chamber.

