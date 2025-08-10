Previous
The Lonian by kwind
The Lonian

Yesterday I showed you a close up on the "Hodor" which is known as the Toy box for the "Lonian" in the foreground. These two ships (both over 200' long) travel together. It's pure insanity!
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- those are BIG boats! They must know how to stay out of each other's way but like to be on hand for one another. Amazing!
August 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully captured
August 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice blues
August 10th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I suppose they've got to spend the money somehow!
August 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like a mini cruise ship
August 11th, 2025  
