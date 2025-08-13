Previous
Smoky sky by kwind
Photo 4723

Smoky sky

Vancouver Island has yet another wildfire. This one’s very large and still out of control. It is creating a lot of smoke in the sky.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Cool shot...Wildfires need to be prevented with better forest management...just my opinion.
August 14th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Beautiful and sad due to fires
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact