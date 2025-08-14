Previous
Ocean Art by kwind
One of our island neighbors has made this lovely collage of various ocean items.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Michelle
So pretty so many different shapes and colours
August 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 15th, 2025  
