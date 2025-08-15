Previous
Dramatic Sky Pano by kwind
Dramatic Sky Pano

The view from the cliff at our cabin. We had a crazy weather day!!
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Babs ace
Wow amazing. We have had crazy weather lately too and it is winter here fav
August 16th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Nice sky.
August 16th, 2025  
Ian JB ace
Lovely image
August 16th, 2025  
