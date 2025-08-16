Sign up
Photo 4726
Splash
It was sunny, but very windy today! Waves were really smashing up against the sandstone. I almost got wet!
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5160
photos
321
followers
135
following
4719
4720
4721
4722
4723
4724
4725
4726
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2025 11:52am
