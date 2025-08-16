Previous
Splash by kwind
Splash

It was sunny, but very windy today! Waves were really smashing up against the sandstone. I almost got wet!
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
