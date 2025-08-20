Previous
Cupcakes by kwind
Cupcakes

I haven’t used my camera much later but I did take this photo today with my phone - cupcakes for my daughter’s upcoming birthday.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre ace
Yum! So pretty
August 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
I hope they taste as delicious as they look, so beautifully decorated.
August 21st, 2025  
narayani ace
Cute
August 21st, 2025  
