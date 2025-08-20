Sign up
Photo 4728
Photo 4728
Cupcakes
I haven’t used my camera much later but I did take this photo today with my phone - cupcakes for my daughter’s upcoming birthday.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
3
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5162
photos
320
followers
135
following
1295% complete
View this month »
4721
4722
4723
4724
4725
4726
4727
4728
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Yum! So pretty
August 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
I hope they taste as delicious as they look, so beautifully decorated.
August 21st, 2025
narayani
ace
Cute
August 21st, 2025
