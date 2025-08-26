Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4733
Our Point
Here’s a version of our property I have not shared before. The piece of land on the far left is our property. The boat that you see is ours! If you look closely, you can see my daughter and her friends on the beach.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5167
photos
319
followers
135
following
1296% complete
View this month »
4726
4727
4728
4729
4730
4731
4732
4733
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th August 2025 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close