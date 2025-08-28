Previous
Simon by kwind
Simon

Simon, our cabin squirrel, came back this trip. He really enjoyed finding the marbles my niece had placed around the yard.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Maggiemae ace
I wonder what he does with them! Squirrels them away, I expect!
August 29th, 2025  
