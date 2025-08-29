Previous
Mural by kwind
Photo 4736

Mural

I spotted this street art while on Saltspring Island earlier this month.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice find. Beautiful street art and capture.
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact