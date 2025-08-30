Sign up
Previous
Photo 4737
Stained Glass
My daughter has taken up creating stained glass. This is her third piece! I think she did a great job!!
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5171
photos
319
followers
135
following
1297% complete
View this month »
4730
4731
4732
4733
4734
4735
4736
4737
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th August 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
This is beautiful. You girls are so creative
August 31st, 2025
Janice
ace
That looks great, well done to her!
August 31st, 2025
