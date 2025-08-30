Previous
Stained Glass by kwind
Photo 4737

Stained Glass

My daughter has taken up creating stained glass. This is her third piece! I think she did a great job!!
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is beautiful. You girls are so creative
August 31st, 2025  
Janice ace
That looks great, well done to her!
August 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact