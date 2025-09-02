Previous
Another Sunflower by kwind
Another Sunflower

Here's another shot form yesterday's Sunflower Fest visit.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love the vibrant color and the pov.
September 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed
September 3rd, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice and vibrant colour in the sun
September 3rd, 2025  
