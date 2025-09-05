Previous
Starfish by kwind
Starfish

I discovered this deceased starfish high above the water line today!!
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive low angle
September 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great pov
September 6th, 2025  
KV ace
Fabulous!
September 6th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Awesome composition.
September 6th, 2025  
