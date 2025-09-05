Sign up
Previous
Photo 4743
Starfish
I discovered this deceased starfish high above the water line today!!
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
4
6
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5177
photos
319
followers
135
following
1299% complete
4743
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th September 2025 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Impressive low angle
September 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Great pov
September 6th, 2025
KV
ace
Fabulous!
September 6th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awesome composition.
September 6th, 2025
